VIDEO: Tornado destroys homes, airplanes in Louisiana

MONROE, LA. (CBS NEWSPATH)– “The whole house has collapsed ya’ll!,” a witness to the destruction exclaimed. A tornado tore through he city of monroe louisiana just before noon Sunday. At least 20 homes were heavily damaged. The twister ripped away several roofs, downing trees and power lines, blocking roads across the city.

With the worst behind the, many people returned to search through the wreckage to salvage whatever they could.

The twister turned planes around at the Monroe Regional Airport. Severe weather is forecast through the night with tornado warnings up across the state.

