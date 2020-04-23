VIDEO: Storm destroys shop in Lucedale

Weather

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Viewer video shows a shop flattened after storms in Lucedale, Mississippi. There was a tornado warning in the area this morning. But there has not been confirmation that a tornado hit.

The homeowner tells us that luckily their house was not damaged. The entire WKRG News 5 viewing area is under a Weather Alert Thursday. Follow our LIVE weather blog here.

