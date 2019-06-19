VIDEO: Rare tornado spins the opposite way than most

ESTELLINE, S.D. (CNN) — We’ve seen plenty of tornadoes on TV, some of us experiencing them in person.

But do you ever pay attention to what direction it’s spinning? The National Weather Service says a tornado that hit near Estelline South Dakota last weekend was spinning clockwise.

This is significant because only about 1-percent of tornadoes that hit the northern hemisphere rotate in a clockwise direction. The NWS says the anticyclonic tornado only lasted for about 45 seconds on June 15. It had estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour and its path was about one tenth of a mile long. It caused only relatively minor damage