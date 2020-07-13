VIDEO: Limb pierces man’s windshield while driving during storm in Daphne

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Strong storms Sunday night caused damage on the Eastern Shore. High winds knocked down trees, damaged awnings and knocked out power to hundreds of people living in Daphne, Fairhope and Robertsdale.

One man tells WKRG News 5 he was driving along Highway 90 in Daphne when a tree limb pierced his windshield. He says he drove about 2 miles before he could find a place to stop.

Firefighters in Daphne, Fairhope and Summerdale responded to several lightning-related calls Sunday night, but we’re told no major damage was found to homes in these areas.

A gas station awning was bent and twisted at the Shell station on Fairhope Avenue at Highway 98.

Fairhope Police tell us this intersection received the most damage, mainly to power lines and trees.

