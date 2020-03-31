OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A huge waterspout that sparked a tornado warning was caught on camera in Okaloosa County. The Sheriff’s Office says one of its supervisors spotted the waterspout on the northern side of Choctawatchee Bay right around noon. That’s when WKRG News 5 Chief Meteorologist was on the air warning for the storm.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Court blocks closing of Alabama abortion clinics due to COVD-19
- MPD searching for missing woman
- Hurricanes at Home: Webinars from the National Hurricane Center for 4th, 5th and 6th graders
- Man who stabbed K-9 in head dies in hospital from cocaine intoxication, Polk deputies say
- VIDEO: Large waterspout in Okaloosa County