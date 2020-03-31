VIDEO: Large waterspout in Okaloosa County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- While many are working and learning from home, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is conducting webinars about hurricanes over the next several weeks.

These webinars are region-specific, meaning you could register for either date that is focusing on the Gulf Coast (April 14 or April 16 - both are identical!). The NHC can only accommodate 500 viewers, so they ask that you only sign up for one of them!