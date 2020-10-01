VIDEO: Large piles of debris in Orange Beach from storm cleanup
by: Blake Brown
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Large piles of debris can be seen along Canal Road in Orange Beach. The dump site is filled with debris from Hurricane Sally cleanup that’s been taking place over the last two weeks in coastal Baldwin County.
WKRG News 5 viewer Lana Stafford Mummah shared her video of the large piles with us Thursday afternoon.
