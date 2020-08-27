VIDEO: Howling winds hit Louisiana in Laura’s path
LAKE CHARLES, La. (CNN) — Hurricane Laura is making itself known in Louisiana, the howling winds are eerie and dangerous.
The Category 4 hurricane made landfall overnight. Nearly 300,000 were without power Thursday morning.
See video our crew got of the roof being ripped off of the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles here: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/watch-laura-rips-off-roof-of-lake-charles-casino/.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Inside the storm: The latest from WKRG’s Dana Winter in Lake Charles
- VIDEO: Howling winds hit Louisiana in Laura’s path
- More than 296k without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Laura makes landfall
- Commercial building in Lake Charles suffers roof damage
- Flooding reported along Ambassador Caffery Parkway, University Avenue in Lafayette