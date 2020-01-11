VIDEO: Gas station toppled in Texas storms

HOUSTON (KHOU) — A strong line of storms moved through southeast Texas overnight.

The line began moving through around 10pm. Several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued as it pushed through Houston.

There were reports of damage early Saturday morning, including at a Chevron gas station on West Orem Drive at Buffalo Speedway on Houston’s south side.

Severe weather, including damaging winds and hail, was possible from Texas into Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee late Friday into the very early-morning hours Saturday.

After the storms roll through, we are in for nicer conditions the rest of the weekend but with colder temperatures.

The rain clears out before sunrise Saturday, leaving us with a nice (but cold) weekend. Our temps will go from a high of 80 degrees Friday to not even getting out of the 50s on Saturday. Sunday morning we’ll be in the 30s before sunrise before ‘warming up’ to a high of 60.

