VIDEO: Extensive damage, injuries from central Alabama tornadoes

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA/CNN) — At least three people were injured when a tornado touched down near the Walker-Jefferson County line on Sunday afternoon.

An old gas station was destroyed near old Highway 78 on the county line around 5:30 p.m.

A woman was pulled from a damaged car on the scene and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Her condition is unknown at this time.

