WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA/CNN) — At least three people were injured when a tornado touched down near the Walker-Jefferson County line on Sunday afternoon.
An old gas station was destroyed near old Highway 78 on the county line around 5:30 p.m.
A woman was pulled from a damaged car on the scene and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Her condition is unknown at this time.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Alabama Power reports 3700 without power in Mobile area
- PHOTOS: Storms leave damage in Boaz, flooding across North Alabama
- VIDEO: Extensive damage, injuries from central Alabama tornadoes
- Citing coronavirus, organizers cancel Burning Man
- Tree possibly struck down by lightning on Florida St. in Mobile County