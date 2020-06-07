VIDEO: Cristobal causes flooding in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LA (CNN) — Millions of people across the Gulf Coast face the threat of flash floods as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches landfall. The storm has sustained winds of 50 mph and is expected to hit land late Sunday. You can see flooding is already impacted areas just east of New Orleans.

Tropical storm warnings are up for other states too including Mississippi, Alabama and parts of the Florida panhandle. Some areas along the Gulf could see four-to-six, even up to ten inches of rain.

Flash flooding is a real possibility since gulf states have been dealing with excessive rains for the past month, so the ground is already saturated.

The storm is expected to move northward into states including Iowa and Wisconsin, areas that rarely see tropical systems.

