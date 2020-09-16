VIDEO: Broken pier at Orange Beach hours ahead of Sally landfall

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — With Hurricane Sally’s landfall still hours away, the storm is churning up violent waters on the coast, as evidenced in a video submitted to WKRG News 5.

In the video, water rolls through a broken private pier on Bayou St. John in Orange Beach. Waters this high are a rare sight in the area, according to the viewer who shared it with WKRG News 5.

“…[We] rarely get any of this…The water is higher than [with] most other hurricanes we’ve been through,” the viewer told WKRG News 5’s Brianna Hollis.

Check out other viewer-submitted video here. Safely send your photos and videos to news5@wkrg.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories