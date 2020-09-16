VIDEO: Broken pier at Orange Beach hours ahead of Sally landfall

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — With Hurricane Sally’s landfall still hours away, the storm is churning up violent waters on the coast, as evidenced in a video submitted to WKRG News 5.

In the video, water rolls through a broken private pier on Bayou St. John in Orange Beach. Waters this high are a rare sight in the area, according to the viewer who shared it with WKRG News 5.

“…[We] rarely get any of this…The water is higher than [with] most other hurricanes we’ve been through,” the viewer told WKRG News 5’s Brianna Hollis.

Check out other viewer-submitted video here.

