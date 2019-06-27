VIDEO: Boaters run for their lives as tornado rips apart marina

Breaking News
by: CNN

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ken. (CNN) — Scary moments on the water — as boaters rush for safety during a storm.

Surveillance video from Moors Resort and Marina shows winds picking up sunday just as a group was coming off Kentucky Lake.

They managed to get off just in time as part of the marina was torn apart by the storm.

The National Weather Service determined an e-f 1 tornado hit the pier with winds of 100 miles per hour.

Amazingly no one was injured but more than 40 boats were damaged.

Despite damage to the harbor Moors Resort is still open.

