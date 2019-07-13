Video: Barry has water flowing over levees in LA

(CNN) — Video from coastal Louisiana shows flooding as Hurricane Barry moves into the area. The police chief of golden meadow shot video near the South Lafourche levee.

A lower than predicted storm surge on the Mississippi River Friday relaxed fears of massive flooding in New Orleans. But the storm is moving slowly at just five miles per hour. That gives it more time to continue dumping rain.

Forecasters worry that will lead to more localized flooding like this Which could worsen very quickly if any levees fail.