VIDEO: Alabama storm leaves several inches of hail behind

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (CNN) — The little white house in Alexander City Alabama looks more like it’s been through a war than a thunder storm. The siding is full of hundreds of holes, caused by hail stones slamming into it during severe storms on Sunday. This was exactly one week since severe storms, including some deadly tornadoes, hit the region on Easter Sunday.

Shaina Scott lives in the house and says the hail was intense. The pictures back that assessment up. While Scott says the storm moved through fast, only lasting about 30 minutes, the damage won’t be as quick to fix.

States across the southeast will likely experience more hail, heavy rain, high winds, and potential tornadoes through out Sunday.

