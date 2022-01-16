Very cold today, Warming trend through midweek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast! It is a chilly one, so make sure to have your winter coats handy throughout today. Temperatures will reach into the mid to low-40’s for the highs, but it will be feeling MUCH colder with wind chill values keeping us in the 20’s and 30’s. If you are in any of our northern counties in the News 5 area, you may see some snow flurries from some frozen precipitation that has wrapped around the system that moved through yesterday. We do have a WIND ADVISORY through this evening for those gustier winds that are keeping us quite cold, and there is a GALE WARNING as well as a HIGH SURF ADVISORY, so be careful if you are going to be out on the waters today.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-30’s, and the clouds will move out of the region. Tomorrow, you can expect sunny skies with some much warmer temperatures into the upper-50’s. That warming trend will continue through the midweek when our next system is expected to move into the News 5 area Wednesday night into Thursday.