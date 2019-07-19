Unsettled weekend weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday everyone! Your forecast tonight takes a few showers into the evening, so if you are headed out for a Friday night dinner, keep the umbrella handy just in case. By the overnight, most of the rain would have faded away, but we can’t rule out a passing shower.

Tomorrow brings more thunderstorms than today. More than half the area gets wet weather at a 60% chance. For any outdoor plans, have a backup just in case. There’s also a chance you may see multiple rounds of wet weather. To that point though, there will be a couple of folks that don’t see rain tomorrow. If a likely thunderstorm doesn’t find you, it will just be hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s.

While there will be a chance a shower or thunderstorm finds you at any point in the day tomorrow, the best chance will come in the heart of the afternoon and along/north of I-10.

On Sunday, rain isn’t as likely, but there’s still a 50/50 chance one finds you with highs staying near 90. We’ll see a touch less rain on Monday as rain coverage drops to 40%, but that’s typical rain coverage for this time of year.

By Tuesday a rare “cool” front will work its way into the southeast. As it moves south this will increase our rain chances again to where thunderstorms are likely Tuesday into Wednesday. The tricky part of the forecast is whether or not this front stalls just to our north, on top of us, or just to our south. All scenarios mean different weather. If it’s to our north or on top of us, this will keep rain chances high. One of these two is the most likely situation, but if it can move far enough south we may actually get some relief from sky-high humidity. Fingers crossed for that scenario!