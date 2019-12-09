Unsettled week ahead with elevated rain chances and cooler temps

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a quiet weather day Monday, the Gulf Coast will begin to enter an unsettled weather pattern with cloudy skies, elevated rain chances, and a big drop in temps.



Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a southerly wind. Some patchy fog will likely develop, especially over the bay and along coastal communities. Overnight temperatures will hold in the middle 60s. A spotty shower or two will be possible after midnight.



A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast Tuesday afternoon. Out ahead of it, rain chances will increase with a breezy southerly wind. A spotty shower will be possible during the first half of the day. Rain chances will increase after 11am to 70%. An isolated storm will be possible with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures will cool down quickly behind the front as winds turn northerly.



Another batch of rain will likely slide across the region Wednesday. Temperatures will run quite chilly for the middle of the week. Morning lows will drop into the 40s with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Rain chances will range from 30-50% for the rest of the work week. More sunshine is expected by the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50.