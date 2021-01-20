Unsettled weather lies ahead with daily rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After another dry and warm day on the Gulf Coast, we will enter into a more unsettled stretch of weather.

Extra clouds will begin streaming into the region overnight ahead of another frontal boundary. Temperatures will stay elevated falling into the lower and middle 50s with a light southerly breeze developing. The boundary will begin to lift north and stall out Thursday morning.

Skies will stay cloudy through the end of the week as a stalled front meanders over the Gulf Coast. A batch of rain will slide in after mid-morning affecting areas north of Mobile Bay. Highs will reach the middle 60s with rain chances rising through the afternoon. Scattered light rain will continue to sag south closer to the coast Thursday night and into Friday. Rain chances will rise to 70% for the end of the week.

Rain chances will run a little lower through the weekend with lingering clouds. A few storms will be possible Monday. Temperatures will run warmer in the 70s.