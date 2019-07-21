Unsettled weather continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello, Gulf Coast I hope you had a good start to your weekend.

The first half of the day brings a few passing showers, but showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage by the afternoon. The chance for wet weather today is 60%. Some will likely see a couple of rounds of showers, but there will also be those that don’t get wet weather today. If your skies are dry expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 90.

For tonight, rain will fade after sundown leading to a 20% chance for passing showers and lows near 75. We get more thunderstorms Monday, but not as many at a 50% chance with highs staying near 90.

Our weather will be more unsettled by Tuesday as our next weather maker moves in. This will be in the form of a rare July “cool” front. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday at an 80% chance.

This front won’t bring us any cooler air, but we may see some relief dependent on where it eventually stalls out. If it stalls to our north or on top of us, we won’t see any relief and rain chances remain high. If it moves far enough south into the Gulf for us to get a north wind, then we will get lower rain chances and more importantly, a little reprieve in humidity. Instead of dewpoints in the mid-70s, it could be middle to upper 60s, which for this time of year, would feel like a very early glimpse of fall. We’ll keep our fingers crossed, but it’s not a guarantee this happens.