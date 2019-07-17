Typical summertime weather pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It will be another typical summer day along the Gulf coast, which means it will be hot! We stay mostly dry and mostly sunny. Rain coverage will be less than 10%. Highs this afternoon reach the low and middle 90s north of I-10. South of I-10 we top out near 90. Humidity is high, so heat index values will reach into the triple digits this afternoon. Stay hydrated and cool!

If you are headed to the beach today, it will be mostly sunny and hot! There is a low risk of rip currents forecast, but make sure to check your local beach flag before getting in the water. Even when there is a low risk, rip currents are still possible. UV index will be extreme.

We keep this pattern through the rest of the week. For the weekend, temperatures stay in the low and middle 90s, but rain coverage will increase both days to near 50%. Each night this week we stay warm in humid with morning low falling only into the middle 70s.