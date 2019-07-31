Typical summer weather; tracking two tropical disturbances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening everyone. Tonight will be more or less a carbon copy of what we had last night. That means a few stray showers early and then a quiet overnight with lows in the lower 70s. The heat is back to the middle 90s for Thursday, but we’ll see a little more rain than what we had today. The chance of a shower or thunderstorm finds you will be 30%. As we end the week, don’t expect many changes from Thursday, but we’ll see another slight bump in our rain chances this weekend at 40% with highs in the lower 90s.

TROPICS UPDATE: we are watching two disturbances. One is moving towards the Bahamas. This is a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms with only a 10% chance of forming into anything in the next 5 days as it moves northwestward. After that, it will move northward along the east coast of the US before moving back out into the Atlantic. The other disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic. It now has a 60% chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next five days as it moves westward across the Atlantic. We will watch both of these, but neither is an immediate threat to our forecast.