Typical summer weather, scattered thunder

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Just like yesterday, Most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms are likely along the coast through the first half of the day and farther inland later in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be near 40% today. Highs will hold in the upper 80s and low 90s at the beaches with low to mid 90s north of I-10.

If you are headed to the beach today, you are more likely to stay dry later this afternoon as storms drift farther inland. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Water temperature is near 87 degrees and there is a low risk of rip currents. The UV index will be extreme.

The rest of the week, rain coverage will hold near 40% as as highs hold in the low and middle 90s. Lows each morning will be muggy in the low and middle 70s. The weekend looks to be half wet with highs in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet and expected to stay that way for the next 5 days.