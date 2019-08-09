Typical summer weather, afternoon heat with some thunder

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The stretch of high heat with afternoon thunderstorms continues. Most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Rain coverage will be near 40%. This means not everyone will see a cooling shower or thunderstorm. A few thunderstorms could be strong with frequent lighting, heavy rain and gusty winds. This afternoon brings high heat. Highs will reach the middle 90s north of I-10 and low 90s south of I-10. Humidity will make it feel as hot as 110°.

If you are headed to the beach today, it will be hot with some showers and storms. Highs reach to near 90. Water temperature is near 88 degrees and there is a low risk of rip currents. The UV index will be extreme.

The weekend brings more of the same pattern. Mornings will be muggy in the middle 70s and afternoons will be hot and sticky in the mid 90s. Each afternoon brings near a 50% risk of a thunderstorm. Not everyone will get wet and it will not be a washout. This standard summer pattern will continue through next week as well.

The tropics are quiet and expected to stay that way for at least the next 5 days.