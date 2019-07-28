Typical Summer Forecast with a slight chance of PM Thundestorms.

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A quiet weekend across the Gulf Coast. Very little rain activity and temperatures right around the 90 degree mark which is average for July. The forecast is for almost a carbon copy tomorrow with highs near 90 and about a 1 in 5 chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Our weather pattern will not change much this week as we are stuck in a typical July pattern. Highs right around 90 and a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms until Thursday when we will bump up rain chances a little bit. We had hope that a decaying cold front to our north might make it far enough south to give us better rain chances, but models have backed off on that idea and are now stalling it north of us. It will be close enough that possibly a few outflow boundaries from thundetrstorms will make it to us so I have increased rain chances to 1 in 3 for Thursday Friday and Saturday. Temperatures barely budge with highs near 90 and lows near 70 .

The tropics are quiet and the National Hurricane Center expects no development over the next 5 days in the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico.