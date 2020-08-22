Two tropical storms approaching mainland US, one now over Puerto Rico

(CNN) — Two tropical storms could overlap and hit U.S. gulf states at the same time.

 Tropical Storm Laura is already over Puerto Rico. This is the scene on the Coast of Arecibo Saturday.

Laura is moving northwest toward Cuba. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco is moving up through the Yucatan Channel.

