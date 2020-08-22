(CNN) — Two tropical storms could overlap and hit U.S. gulf states at the same time.
Tropical Storm Laura is already over Puerto Rico. This is the scene on the Coast of Arecibo Saturday.
Laura is moving northwest toward Cuba. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco is moving up through the Yucatan Channel.
LATEST STORIES:
- Two tropical storms approaching mainland US, one now over Puerto Rico
- Rain chances increase through the week, watching the tropics
- Woman fatally hit by car on Schillinger Road, say ALEA troopers
- House approves bill to halt Postal Service changes blamed for delays, send $25 billion to boost USPS ahead of election
- Parents gather to bring awareness to child trafficking at WV capitol