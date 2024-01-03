MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is set for an active week ahead with two storm systems set to impact the region. Both storms will have the potential to produce severe weather.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING

An area of low pressure will develop in the western Gulf of Mexico Thursday. This low and associated warm front will lift north into the Northern Gulf Coast states Friday afternoon and evening.

Increasing wind shear and some instability mainly along and south of I-10 will create an environment capable of producing severe storms. The northern extent of the severe weather threat is in question. If severe storms can form, the main weather hazards would come in the form of damaging wind gusts up to 60s mph and a brief tornado. Localized flooding will also be possible thanks to heavy downpours.

Rain chances will end late Friday evening with drier weather for Saturday and Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Forecast models are hinting at a vigorous weather system which looks to impact the central and eastern U.S. early next week.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Gulf Coast from Texas east into the Florida Panhandle under a threat for strong and severe storms. Currently, there remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the exact timing and extent of the threat. This current set up would yield a threat for damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and isolated tornadoes.

The exact details regarding exact timing should come into better focus by the weekend.

STAY UPDATED

With severe weather expected, it is a good time to review your and/or your families severe weather plan. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive up-to-date weather information.