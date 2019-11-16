Two meteor showers possible tonight and next week

Joseph Gresham captured this Taurid fireball on October 27, 2019, at 05:36 Universal Time from Lakeland, Florida, USA. Refer to AMS event: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/event/2019/5223 ©Joseph Gresham



MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight and next week there will be two meteor showers to watch for!

One peaks TONIGHT (around midnight is the reported best viewing time), is called the Leonids and is typically active from November 6 to November 30, but peaks November 16-17. According to the American Meteorological Society’s (AMS) Meteor Shower Calendar, “It is not the fresh material we see from the comet, but rather debris from earlier returns that also happen to be most dense at the same time.” Tonight should be clear enough to see something, but with the moon being 80% full tonight, the brightness may block out some of the weak streaks. If you plan on watching, grab a jacket because it will be chilly (around 40°!).

The second meteor shower is called the alpha Monocerotids (AMO) and is expected to peak November 21-22. The time to look will be Thursday night (November 21) sometime around 10:50 PM CST. This will be brief according to an article from the SETI Institute and NASA Ames Research Center (Peter Jenniskens and Esko Lyytinen), and a very brief “outburst” is likely (15-40 minutes) with the earth passing through debris from another comet. The article states that we could see as many as several meteors per minute at its peak! The weather outlook for those days could be a little cloudy and rainy ahead of our next cold front expected to pass Friday into Saturday, but we will keep you updated! The good news is, it will be warmer in the mid-to-upper 50’s for lows!

For more info on Leonids: https://www.amsmeteors.org/meteor-showers/meteor-shower-calendar/#Leonids

For more info on alpha Monocerotids: https://www.seti.org/exceptional-meteor-shower-november-21-22

https://www.amsmeteors.org/tag/alpha-monocerotids/