Tutorial: How to use the new WKRG Weather App

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – You may have noticed the WKRG Weather App is different! In the video above you will find a step by step tutorial on how to use this new app. Below is a step by step text tutorial of everything covered in the video. An FAQ video can be found at the bottom of this article addressing how to add/edit a location, how to make sure your location for the app is always on (needed to get alerts), how to increase radar opacity (makes radar look sharper), and how to view 24 hour forecasts for temperature, wind and rain chances.
- Downloading the app: Go to app store on your device and type in “WKRG Weather App” and hit download.
- Open app: Click to allow notification, “Always allow” location (need this on to get alerts)
- Adding a location: From the home screen go the top right “Settings” logo that looks like a gear. Click “locations”. Turn on current location or add other below that.
- Radar: Click on the above the word “radar” to view. Pinch to zoom (like you would to zoom in on a photo). At the bottom you will see a timeline, push the play button to put radar into motion.
- Radar Options: To get more radar options, go to the top right icon (looks like a stack of pancakes). You will see “Data” where you will see options you can view. These include national radar, infrared satellite, visible satellite, temperature, wind speed, future radar (1 hour and 24 hours), future rain accumulation and future snow accumulation. You can switch between those as you choose. Next is “Overlays”. You can overlay NWS alerts, lightning, tropical forecasts, spaghetti models, or earthquake data on top of the radar map. Just check the ones you want to see. Under the last tab, “Settings” you can choose different views (standard, satellite and hybrid). You can also increase the opacity of the data for a shaper look. Lastly, you can opt to show the legend or hide it.
- Local Conditions and Forecast: Here you can first see current weather at your location. Scrolling down you can see the radar. Passed that, is the 24 hour forecast. Here you can look at temperature, rain chances or wind for the next 24 hours at your location. After that, you will see a detailed 7 day forecast for your specific location. Lastly, all the way at the bottom, you will see sun and moon data (sunrise and sunset times, moon phase).
- Safety Net Alerts: This shows you all of the alerts for your location (important during severe weather).
- Watch Today’s Forecast: Here you can view the latest forecast video from whichever meteorologist is on shift at that time.
- Weather Cams: You can view our 11 cameras across the News 5 area. Here you can see current views.
- 7 Day Forecast: This is a quick look at your 7 day forecast.
- Weather Stories: These include what you can see in the sky (meteor showers, storm surveys…etc).
- Watch WKRG: This is where you can watch our newscasts LIVE.
- Meet our Team: Meet the News 5 First Alert Storm Team.
- Marine Forecast: Check out the most recent marine forecast. If you scroll past the graphic you will see a place you can type in your specific location to get the forecast.
- Science Corner: Here you will find weather/science stories from Meteorologist Colleen Peterson and Meteorologist Caroline Carithers.
- Tropics: Here you can see the latest tropics forecast and stories/videos.
- Send photos: You can send weather photos to the News 5 First Alert Storm Team from your camera roll on your phone.
LATEST STORIES:
- Entertainment venues ready and waiting to re-open
- WATCH: New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Legion Field to open Thursday; Free for all, call for appts.
- Facebook to pay moderators $52M for psychological damages
- Bus drivers urge Congress to include them in next COVID-19 relief package
- 2 arrested for stealing SUV in Gulf Shores, vehicle still missing