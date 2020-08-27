VIDEO: Hurricane hunters’ latest mission into Laura’s path

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The latest Hurricane Hunter mission into the eye of Hurricane Laura found winds of 150 miles an hour, and a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.

With just hours to go before a landfall on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, Hurricane Laura continues to show signs of intensification.

Hurricane Laura is still forecast to make landfall south of Lake Charles, LA overnight as a dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. The storm will begin to weaken rather quickly after coming ashore, but the destructive winds, heavy rain, and storm surge will extend well inland of the landfall point.

