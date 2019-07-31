Typical summertime Weather, Watching the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The typical July weather pattern continues today. Highs reach the middle 90s inland with upper 80s and low 90s closer to the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny. There is only a small risk an afternoon shower finds you. Rain coverage across the area will be near or below 20%.

The beach forecast looks perfect! Highs on the water reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. The is a low risk of rip currents forecast and water temperature is near 86 degrees. The UV index will be extreme.

We repeat the summer feel tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 90s after morning lows in the 60s and 70s. Friday rain coverage begins to go up. The rain risk Friday goes to 40%. We keep the higher rain coverage through the weekend with highs in the low 90s. This weekend will not be a washout, but you will dodge a few downpours from time to time.

TROPICS UPDATE: we are watching two disturbances. One is in the Caribbean. This is a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms with only a 10% chance of forming into anything in the next 5 days as it moves northwestward over the Bahamas. After that, it will move northward along the east coast of the US before moving back out into the Atlantic. The other disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa. This disturbance is also disorganized. It now has a 40% chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next five days as it moves westward across the Atlantic. We will watch both of these, but neither are an immediate threat to our forecast.