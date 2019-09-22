Two tropical storms and one area to watch in the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Here is the latest on the tropics. We do have a lot of areas we are looking at, but this is normal for the month of September. None are a threat to us right now, but it is important to stay informed, especially during this time of year.

Starting out, we have two remnant lows. What this means is the system has become post-tropical and has lost its tropical characteristics. At this point, these are disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Humberto is in the Atlantic moving away from the United States, while Imelda is in Texas and brought dangerous rain and flooding coastal Texas and surrounding communities.

Latest track of TS Jerry

We are also watching now Tropical Storm Jerry. This is expected to make a northeast turn early next week away from the U.S. and is expected to stay a tropical storm. Its track is outlined above.

Latest track of TS Karen

Next is now Tropical Storm Karen. TS Karen is approaching the Lesser Antilles and at this time will not impact our area. Tropical Storm Karen is expected to stay a tropical storm through the end of the work week. The track is pictured above.

A wide look at the tropics

The last area is still on the coast of Africa, but has a high chance of development (red color) in the red shaded area pictured above.

Again, none are a threat to our area as of now. We will let you know if anything changes, but it is important to stay informed and be prepared!