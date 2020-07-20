Tropics heating up with multiple tropical waves moving through the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical waves, all having a low chance of tropical development over the next 2-5 days.

The first is off the Louisiana coast and will move into Texas Tuesday. This disturbance has only a 20% chance of developing within the next 48 hours.

The second is sitting over Cuba. This disturbance will move west and northwest through mid-week leading to higher rain chances locally. The system also has a 20% chance of development within the 2-5 days. Gulf Coast rain chances will begin rising Wednesday.

The final wave is much farther out in the central Atlantic. This system will move west over the next few days.

Increasing tropical activity in the Atlantic during late July and early August is not uncommon. We anticipate more tropical waves to emerge off the African continent and move west across the Basin.