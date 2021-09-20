Tropics are busy in the Atlantic, but none are expected to impact the U.S.

MOBILE. Ala. (WKRG) – Although fall is in the forecast this week, the tropics aren’t going to be calming any time soon. Tropical Storm Peter, one of two storms out in the Central Atlantic is tracking northwestward toward the Bermuda with winds at 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. Tropical Storm Peter is moving 14 mph and currently not a threat to the United States.





Tropical Storm Rose is also out in the Mid-Atlantic tracking northwestward at 15 mph. Winds with Rose are currently at 45 mph and is also not a threat to the United States.





Two more storms are also developing in the Atlantic, one of which right off the western coast of Africa. It currently has a 70% chance of turning into a storm, but we will keep you updated. We have another area of development in the North Atlantic, this disturbance is the remaining’s of what was Tropical Storm Odette. This disturbance has a slight chance turning back into a tropical storm, and is not currently a threat to the United States.