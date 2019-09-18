Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the South Central Atlantic

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National hurricane Center is now issuing advisories for Tropical Storm Jerry. Jerry in the tenth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic season.



At 10 PM CT Tuesday, Jerry was located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Jerry will likely continue on a west northwest trajectory. The long range forecast continues to call for strengthening of the tropical storm. Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend. As it moves west, forecast models turn it north before it reaches the Gulf. It’s not a threat, but we’ll continue to watch.

TS Jerry initial forecast

Jerry forecast models

Humberto continues to move out into the middle of the Atlantic as a strong hurricane. The storm will make a close pass by Bermuda before it heads out into the north Atlantic.



What’s left of Tropical Depression Imelda will continue to drop rain over Eastern Texas through the end of the week. Isolated locations could approach 12 inches by the end of the week.

There are two tropical disturbances out in the Atlantic. Both have a low chance of developing. At this time there are no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf.