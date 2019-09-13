Tropical Depression Nine forms near the Bahamas

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - After another excessively hot Friday, temperatures will be on a slow and steady downward trend through the evening. The chance of a shower is extremely slim. Light breezes will stick around for high school football games. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the low to mid 70s by Saturday morning.

A slightly drop in the humidity will lead to a pleasant Saturday morning. Those temperatures will once gain rise rapidly. Under abundant sunshine with some afternoon clouds, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s. Coastal communities will feel a touch cooler thanks to a steady breeze.

There will be a small uptick in the rain chances Sunday and Monday to around 20%, but more dry air comes for the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay hot and steamy.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Nine has formed near the Bahamas. It is expected to become a tropical storm this weekend. The official forecast track from the hurricane center keeps the storm out the sea.There are a few other disturbances in the Atlantic basin, both well out to sea.