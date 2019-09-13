Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The Potential Tropical Cyclone hovering near the Bahamas has now become Tropical Depression Nine.
Hurricane Hunters flying into the system did find a closed center of circulation with 30 mph winds. The depression is expected to continue to organize and strengthen. The depression is forecast to become the next tropical storm of the season. It would be given the name Humberto.
The forecast track keeps the system on a northwest course over the next 24 hours. After that, the system will begin a turn to the north then east.
There will be no impact to the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Depression Nine forms near the Bahamas
