Tropical activity increases heading into the peak of hurricane season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are approaching the peak of hurricane season, which is said to be August through October, so it makes sense that we are seeing an uptick of tropical activity.

Jason Beaman from the National Weather Service here in Mobile says that this time of year is when the environment is best for storms to form. He adds, “The combination of obviously the very warm waters, we all know that, this time of year. But really the wind shear across the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico is kind of at the yearly low, so to speak. Hurricanes do not like a lot of winds in the upper parts of the atmosphere.”

In addition to the low wind shear and some of the warmest water temperatures we have seen in 10 to 15 years, the tropical waves coming off of the African Coast are at their strongest during this time of year.

Beaman explains, “Well everything is shaping up to be a very busy season. There are all the signs that we have that kind of indicate what the season is going to be like indicates that it’s going to be active. We already have 7 named storms…now none of them have become hurricanes yet….”

Having a forecast for a busy hurricane season does not necessarily mean all or any of the storms will impact the Gulf Coast, but it is important to prepare, especially during the Coronavirus Pandemic, where doing so can be a bit more challenging.

