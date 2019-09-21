Tracking the tropics, none a threat to our area currently

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Here is the latest on the tropics. We do have a lot of areas we are looking at, but this is normal for the month of September. None are a threat to us right now, but it is important to stay informed, especially during this time of year.

Starting out, we have two remnant lows. What this means is the system has become post-tropical and has lost its tropical characteristics. At this point, these are disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Humberto is in the Atlantic moving away from the United States, while Imelda is in Texas and brought dangerous rain and flooding coastal Texas and surrounding communities.

We are also watching now Tropical Storm Jerry (this was a hurricane yesterday). This is expected to make a northeast turn early next week away from the U.S. and could become a low-end category 1 hurricane by midweek. Its track is outline below.

A wide view of the tropics including a track of TS Jerry

Finally, there are three waves/areas we are watching sprinkled in the Caribbean and the Atlantic. These are pictured above. The yellow X (the yellow color means low chance of development where orange is medium and red is high chance) has a near 0% chance of development in 2 and 5 days. Mostly likely, this will just bring rain to Cuba and Hispanola. The second area is approaching the Lesser Antilles island chain and has a medium chance of development. The last area is still on the coast of Africa, but has a high chance of development in the red shaded area pictured above.

Again, none are a threat to our area as of now. We will let you know if anything changes, but it is important to stay informed and be prepared!