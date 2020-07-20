Tracking a Couple of Tropical Disturbances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a couple of tropical disturbances, both of which have a medium chance of developing into either a depression/storm.

The first will soon be moving away from Cuba into the Gulf. This disturbance will move west and northwest through mid-week leading to higher rain chances locally. The system also has a 40% chance of development within the 2-5 days. Gulf Coast rain chances will begin rising Wednesday. This will also result in an increased risk for rip currents at our beaches. The bulk of any impacts though stay to our west.

The final wave is much farther out in the central Atlantic. This system will move west over the next few days. This has a medium chance of developing.

Increasing tropical activity in the Atlantic during late July and early August is not uncommon. We anticipate more tropical waves to emerge off the African continent and move west across the Basin.