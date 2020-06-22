Subtropical Depression Four forms in the Atlantic, no threat to the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Subtropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic. This is an area off the east coast that the NHC has been watching for the past couple of days. It has developed enough structure to be classified as a subtropical depression. Peak winds are at 35 mph with a central pressure of 1009 mb. It is moving east (away from the United States) at 9 mph.
There is a chance that Subtropical Depression Four could strengthen into a subtropical storm in the next 12 to 18 hours as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. After that, this cyclone will move over cold waters and is expected to be absorbed by a larger extra-tropical low pressure system or dissipate by the end of the week.
This will not impact our weather here on the Gulf Coast.
LATEST STORIES
- Muggy tonight, scattered showers and storms again tomorrow
- Alabama Democrats call for Rep. Dismukes to step down over support for Confederacy
- Woman charged with DUI manslaughter after wrong-way crash on I-10
- Prichard Mayor addresses renaming street to Black Live Matter Street
- Juarez businesses reopen, but fear of COVID-19 keeps many customers away