Positive for COVID-19 Texas residents stranded in Laura’s path

PORT ARTHUR, Tex. (CNN/KTRK) — The city of Port Arthur is under a mandatory evacuation. But not everybody is leaving. While most of town is eerily empty, Larry Vils is still here, even though he’d rather be gone, “we don’t have no transportation to try and get up outta here. You know…”

His neighbors packed up and left all day. The city had buses for those who couldn’t. 2000 people were expected on them, some young, some old, all happy to be leaving. But not Vils, who told us his evacuation is even trickier, “I have called two numbers, and we got turned down for buses. Cause my mother has corona.” And he is he caretaker, both of them now stuck by the virus from fleeing the storm.

They’ll be some of the only people left in this city of 50,000 on the Texas/Louisiana border hoping all of the now converging forecasts are wrong. “I’ll hope she break up. I hope ms. Laura will break up, you know, but i don’t know,” Said Vils. It doesn’t look likely. The question not if it will come here, but how bad it will be.

