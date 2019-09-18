Multiple systems to watch in the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – September is historically the most active month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, so it is no surprise that we have multiple tropical entities ongoing.

Tropical Depression Imelda, formally Tropical Storm Imelda, formed quickly in the northwest Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. The storm made a quick landfall near Freeport, TX. Imelda will continue to drop heavy rain over eastern Texas. Some spots could get up to 10 inches through the end of the week.



Hurricane Humberto reached major hurricane status Tuesday evening. The storm will race by Bermuda bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. From there, Humberto will race into the north Atlantic and become an extra-tropical system.

Tropical Depression Ten in the central Atlantic will likely become a tropical storm Wednesday. Forecast models take the system north of the Lesser Antilles through the weekend. It could become a hurricane by Sunday.