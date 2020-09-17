MOBILE COUNTY: Large tree falls on home in Theodore during Sally

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Even though Sally did not make direct landfall in Mobile County, the winds were still damaging enough to uproot and knock a large tree onto a house in Theodore.

James Brooks, the owner of house, says, “We heard a really loud noise outside and then once we came out the door to look, we had a flashlight, all the trees were up and everything was good. As soon as we shut the door we heard another loud bang and walked out and the pecan tree was laying on the front of the house.”

To make matters worse, James had back surgey less than a week ago. He says that it is worrisome because he normally does everything himself, but he is only supposed to be walking for about 10 to 15 minutes at a time. The tree is also tangled in the power lines so James and his family will have to wait to get the tree off of their house until Alabama Power can get out to untangle safely.

Luckily, James and his family are safe and were not hurt. He explains that he was not scared because he went through Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ivan but, “With the kids, I have four kids, it was in and out. They were worried the whole time. It’s the first hurricane they’ve really been through that they were old enough to realize what was going on.”

Even though Sally’s winds are rains are gone, the impacts will be felt for many days to come.

