“I told them it was going to be okay. We’re going to try to survive this.” Survivor talks about living through the historic storm

Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Live Sally Update | Closures: School, Road & Business | Power Outages | Safely Send Us Your Pics & Video

More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

GULF SHORES, Ala. (CBS NEWSPATH) Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm had top winds of 105 miles an hour, pummeling the coast with sideways rain and storm surges that is covering area beaches.

Before making landfall, Sally’s eyewall bashed the Gulf Coast with hurricane force winds and rain in a wide swath from Pensacola Beach, Florida all the way to Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center say Sally will cause dangerous flooding from Florida to Mississippi. One person who lived through it in Gulf Shores told the frightening story, “my wife was just crying because she’s never seen this before too. My kids are scared. I told them it was going to be okay. We’re going to try to survive this. We’re going to try to go through this. We’re just going to try to be safe.”

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories