“I told them it was going to be okay. We’re going to try to survive this.” Survivor talks about living through the historic storm

GULF SHORES, Ala. (CBS NEWSPATH) Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm had top winds of 105 miles an hour, pummeling the coast with sideways rain and storm surges that is covering area beaches.

Before making landfall, Sally’s eyewall bashed the Gulf Coast with hurricane force winds and rain in a wide swath from Pensacola Beach, Florida all the way to Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center say Sally will cause dangerous flooding from Florida to Mississippi. One person who lived through it in Gulf Shores told the frightening story, “my wife was just crying because she’s never seen this before too. My kids are scared. I told them it was going to be okay. We’re going to try to survive this. We’re going to try to go through this. We’re just going to try to be safe.”

