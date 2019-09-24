Tropics: Three Tropical Storms Continue Spinning in the Atlantic

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – With one week left in September, the tropical Atlantic remains quite active. There are three active tropical cyclones and one additional tropical disturbance.



Tropical Storm Jerry continues to get sheared apart as it brings gusty winds to Bermuda. Jerry will continue to drift to the east away from the U.S.



Tropical Storm Karen is bringing heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Karen will continue moving north and then looks to slow down to a crawl. Long-tern forecast models begin to push the system east, closer to the U.S. mainland. Karen could be one to watch next week.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is expected to become the next hurricane of the season. Lorenzo will begin a turn to the northwest in the coming days. Lorenzo will be no threat to the U.S.



A weak area of low pressure is sitting just north of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Gulf of Mexico. Chances of development remain low with this system. The disturbance is expected to move west in the general direction of Central Mexico.