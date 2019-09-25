Tropics: Karen and Lorenzo continue kicking up surf in the Atlantic

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Wind shear has taken its toll on Tropical Depression Jerry. The storm is no longer considered a tropical cyclone. That leaves two active storms in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm Karen continues to move north away from Puerto Rico. Karen will likely remain a tropical storm in the coming days. The storm is forecast to slow down, meander, then make a turn to the west. Some modest strengthening is expected, but at this time, Karen will be no threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Lorenzo continues to intensify in the eastern Atlantic. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. Lorenzo poses no threat to land as all reliable forecast models take the storm to the north.