1  of  2
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

Tropical Storm Warnings cancelled for parts of the Gulf Coast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Hurricane Center cancelled Tropical Storm Warnings for the News 5 viewing area with the exception of Coastal Okaloosa and Coastal Santa Rosa.

Nestor is racing towards the NE Gulf Coast with sustained winds of 60 mph. This storm keeps its lopsided structure with the bulk of the significant rainfall and strong winds constrained to the east side.

The dry air from the west is feeding into the storm helping limit its ability to strengthen much further. Once Nestor makes landfall early tomorrow morning, it is expected to weaken to a post-tropical system.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Trending Stories