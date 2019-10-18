Tropical Storm Warnings cancelled for parts of the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Hurricane Center cancelled Tropical Storm Warnings for the News 5 viewing area with the exception of Coastal Okaloosa and Coastal Santa Rosa.

Nestor is racing towards the NE Gulf Coast with sustained winds of 60 mph. This storm keeps its lopsided structure with the bulk of the significant rainfall and strong winds constrained to the east side.

The dry air from the west is feeding into the storm helping limit its ability to strengthen much further. Once Nestor makes landfall early tomorrow morning, it is expected to weaken to a post-tropical system.