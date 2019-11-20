Tropical Storm Sebastien no threat to land, not uncommon for November storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A November tropical cyclone is in the books for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This is the 21st named storm that has formed after Nov. 17 since the satellite era began in 1966.

Tropical Storm Sebastien is north of the Lesser Antilles and has sustained winds of 50 mph. As of Wednesday afternoon, Sebastien was moving west at 5 mph and expected to strengthen some and turn to the northeast over the next 24 hours.

Sebastien will be swept out to sea thanks to a strong cold front.

Satellites have greatly improved our ability to detect storms in the middle of the Atlantic. Before satellites, forecasters had to rely on shipping reports and a limited number of buoys. If a storm didn’t pass by a ship or buoy, the storm would have gone undetected and there were likely many undetected storms before 1966.

Sebastien marks the 18th named storm of 2019. This makes 2019 the ninth season with 18 or more named storms.

In recent years, November storms are not unusual. Of the past 20 years, 13 have had a storm named in November or December.

Sebastien will be rather short lived but last longer than seven other storms so far this year. A total of seven named storms in 2019 have lasted one day or less which is the most of any season.