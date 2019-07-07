Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Threat ?
We saw record breaking heat today with Pensacola hitting 100 breaking it’s record of 99 . Mobile hit 99 and missed it’s record of 100 by a degree. The abnormal heat will continue Monday with highs in the upper 90’s again and the heat index between 105-110. 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. This type of forecast continues thru Wednesday before things start to change. An upper level system currently in northern Georgia drops into the Gulf by Thursday. Both models that we use for medium to long range development have it developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Barry on Thursday and Friday. The National Hurricane Center currently has a 60% chance of formation. The models have the depression or tropical storm moving to SE Louisiana by late Friday or Saturday. If that holds true then we could get heavy rains of 5-7 inches as we will be on the wet side of the storm. Tune into John Nodar and Caroline Carrithers for the latest on Monday morning
Tropical Storm or Depression Possible in Gulf By Thursday or Friday
