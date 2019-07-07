Tropical Storm or Depression Possible in Gulf By Thursday or Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Hello everyone and happy Friday. For tonight it’s lows near 77 with only a 10% chance for a passing shower.

We’re back in the upper 90s tomorrow with heat index values ranging from 105-110 if not higher. If you spend to much time outside without relief tomorrow heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely and heat stroke is possible. Make sure you beat the heat by staying cool, take breaks, find shade, pack hydration, look before you lock, and bring in the pets. Tomorrow will be mostly dry as well with only a 20% chance for rain.