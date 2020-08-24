Tropical Storm Marco brings rain, wind to NWFL coast

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida felt the effects of Tropical Storm Marco as early as Monday morning.

Heavy wind and rain pelted beachgoers around noon, as an outer band of Marco made its way into Northwest Florida.

A few people sacrificed dry clothes for a look at the dangerous Gulf of Mexico.

As the day went on, the rain and wind died down.

At Navarre Beach, several people surfed despite officials warnings to stay out of the water. Others use the wind from Marco to kitesurf.

The National Weather Service predicts Northwest Florida could receive three to six inches of rainfall from Marco, which carries a risk for flash flooding.

Watch the video above for highlights of weather in Northwest Florida Monday.

