Tropical Storm Humberto slowly moving away from the Bahamas

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Humberto. This is the eighth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The system is forecast to slowly strengthen this weekend and could become a hurricane by Monday. The storm will continue to track northwest through the northern Bahamas, an area already devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The long-term forecast turns the system to the north then east, taking it out into the central Atlantic. There will be no direct impact on the U.S.

We have several other areas we are watching as well. First, there is an area in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of forming in the next 5 days. Even if it does form, it is forecast to track west towards Texas. There are three areas in the Atlantic that we will keep an eye on. Two of these have a low chance of forming, while one has a medium chance of developing in 5 days. None are a threat to our area as of now, but we will let you know if anything changes.