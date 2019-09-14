Tropical Storm Humberto slowly moving away from the Bahamas

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane hunters continue their flights into Tropical Storm Humberto, the eighth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Humberto continues to hold as a tropical storm as it slowly begins to move north and northwest of the northern Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center forecast continues to strengthen the storm through Sunday. Humberto is expected to become a category one hurricane by Monday.
An upper-level trough will help to guide Humberto to the east and away from the United States. The storm will have no direct impact on the U.S.
